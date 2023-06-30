[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about economic development news as well as the reorganization of the County’s Finance Department. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply