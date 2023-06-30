WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – June 29, 2023

By

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about economic development news as well as the reorganization of the County’s Finance Department.

PJ Wendel


