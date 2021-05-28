[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – May 27, 2021 May 28, 2021 By WRFA Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with County Executive PJ Wendel about what’s happening with the Chautauqua Lake District, kayak launches, Memorial Day, and more PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
