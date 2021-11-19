[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – November 18, 2021

WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley spoke with Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about the increase in COVID-19 cases as well as what’s next for his administration now that he’s been elected to a full 4-year term.
