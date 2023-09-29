[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – September 28, 2023 September 29, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley talks to Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel about his proposed 2024 County Budget and Chautauqua Lake. PJ Wendel Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
Leave a Reply