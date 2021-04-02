[LISTEN] Community Matters – Remembering Councilwoman Vickye James

The entire Jamestown Community is continuing to mourn the sudden loss of council woman Victoria “Vickye” James, who pass away suddenly on Saturday, March 27.

Vickye was known for her love of her family and her years of work and community service, which included elected office in the both Chautauqua County Legislature and the Jamestown City Council.

This week on Community Matters, we’ll let other elected officials – both past and present – share their thoughts and memories of Vickye and the impact she left on the community.

Our program will feature comments from Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist, former mayor Sam Teresi, current City Council President Tony Dolce, former president and current councilmember Marie Carrubba, current council member Kim Ecklund, former council president Greg Rabb, and former councilmember Mike Taylor.