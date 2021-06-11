[LISTEN] Community Matters – Sheridan Smith and Rudi Andalora Discuss Jamestown Pride Fest 2021

JAMESTOWN – WRFA’s Jason Sample stalks with members of the Jamestown Pride Steering Committee about Jamestown Pride Fest 2021 – happening Saturday, June 12 in downtown Jamestown.

As Sheridan Smith and Rudi Andalora explain, the LGBTQIA+ community has historically celebrated Pride in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots that took place in June 1969.

The day will start at 9:30 a.m. with a Pride flag raising and Pulse Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony on Tracy Plaza with Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Jamestown Pride will also be part of the Jamestown Public Market from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pride-themed tents will feature activities such as a “Gender Bread Person” booth, Drag Time Story Hour, and a Pronoun Button tent.

Activities also will be taking place from noon until 9:00 p.m. on the Wintergarden Plaza on North Main Street. These will include resource tables from local organizations, a yoga class, and Zumba class.

Pride Fest will be capped off with a free performance at 8:00 p.m. at the Wintergarden Plaza by RuPaul’s Drag Race Star and Jamestown native Pandora Boxx.

Attendees to all activities will be required to wear masks and social distance per CDC and Health Department guidelines.

Jamestown Pride events are presented by Evergreen Health, and are also sponsored by Media One Group, The Chautauqua Center, the Mental Health Association of Chautauqua County, the Jamestown Public Market, Chautauqua Institution, and Silver Tree Seniors.