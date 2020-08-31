WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

[LISTEN] Community Matters – State Sen. George Borrello, August 2020

WRFA’s Jason Sample talks with Senator George Borrello to discuss Albany’s response to COVID-19, the State Budget, and Mail-In/Absentee voting during the 2020 General Election.

George Borrello


