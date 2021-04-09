WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – State Senator George Borrello: April 8, 2021

[LISTEN] Community Matters – State Senator George Borrello: April 8, 2021

By Leave a Comment

We spoke with State Senator George Borrello about the 2021-22 New York State Budget that was passed this week. Senator Borrello shared his concerns about the $212 Billion spending plan.

George Borrello

 

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.