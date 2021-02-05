WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Feb. 4, 2021 Conference Call

[LISTEN] Congressman Tom Reed – Feb. 4, 2021 Conference Call

By Leave a Comment

Congressman Tom Reed talks with regional media to discuss the recent GOP Congressional Caucus meeting involving the selection of leadership positions for the new congress, as well as whether or not to take action against embattled Republican Congresswoman Margorie Taylor Green. Reed also responded to recent comments made by the Cuomo administration, after he and other members of New York’s Republican Delegation called on the US Attorney General’s Office to investigate Cuomo’s nursing home policies…. among other issues as well.

Tom Reed


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.