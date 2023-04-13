WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Knock on Wood with Collin Wood: Chautauqua Lake Girls Flag Football Coach – Joanne Meadows

Joanne Meadows, long time volleyball coach at Chautauqua Lake, was asked to become the head coach of the new girls flag football team at the schools. She describes how the season will work for the pilot programs, along with what she is looking forward to most about this huge opportunity for the student-athletes.

