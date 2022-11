WRFA High School Sports Correspondent Collin Wood talks with John Kinder – former Syracuse and Stony Brook college QB and Southwestern Assistant Football Coach – about the Section VI Championship Games (Jamestown, Randolph, Fredonia, etc.) this week at High Mark Stadium in Orchard Park.

