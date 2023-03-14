[LISTEN] Local Rush Hour – Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Discuss Hyprov

Whose Line is it Anyway? star Colin Mochrie along with Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to discuss the Hyprov performance coming to Jamestown March 18th, their recent Off-Broadway residency in New York City, if Colin can use his Whose Line? set of skills for Hyprov, what Asad finds most challenging for each performance and much more
Show tickets/info – reglenna.com/events/hyprov
hyprov.com
www.colinmochrie.com
asadmecci.com
