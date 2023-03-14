WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Local Rush Hour – Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Discuss Hyprov

[LISTEN] Local Rush Hour – Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci Discuss Hyprov

By Leave a Comment

Whose Line is it Anyway? star Colin Mochrie along with Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci joined WRFA’s Anthony Merchant to discuss the Hyprov performance coming to Jamestown March 18th, their recent Off-Broadway residency in New York City, if Colin can use his Whose Line? set of skills for Hyprov, what Asad finds most challenging for each performance and much more

Show tickets/info – reglenna.com/events/hyprov

hyprov.com
www.colinmochrie.com
asadmecci.com

www.instagram.com/colinmochrie7591
www.instagram.com/asadmecci
twitter.com/colinmochrie
twitter.com/hypnohype
www.facebook.com/colinmochrie
www.facebook.com/hypnohype


More Posts for Show: Local Rush Hour

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.