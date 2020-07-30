[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – July 28, 2020 Conference Call

Conference Call on July 28 with Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), who offers his initial thoughts on the recent $1 Trillion COVID-19 aid package approved by the GOP controlled Senate.
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
