[LISTEN] Rep. Tom Reed – July 28, 2020 Conference Call

Conference Call on July 28 with Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning, NY 23), who offers his initial thoughts on the recent $1 Trillion COVID-19 aid package approved by the GOP controlled Senate.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning)


