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[LISTEN] The Swedish Hour – July 05, 2026 (Gerd’s Final Episode)

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After more than 20 years as host of The Swedish Hour, Gerd Brigiotta says goodbye to listeners on her final episode as host of the program

THANK YOU FOR ALL THE YEARS OF HOSTING WORK, GERD! – The WRFA team


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