St. Susan Center’s Freezer Vandalized

St. Susan Center is dealing with the theft of part of their freezer system.

The soup kitchen posted on social media that sometime around 5:30 a.m., Sunday, August 16, someone “completely gutted the compressor system for our 28’ by 28’ freezer.”

The Center stated that the freezer system is essential to being able to store food and has significantly impacted their operations. St. Susan Center serves 150 to 200 people a day.

Jamestown Ice & Storage is currently helping the Center save the produce and meat that could be preserved. Center officials said many local food pantries also have come forward to distribute food that is unable to be transported. The Center also is thanking Lindsey Refrigeration Inc, of Northeast PA, and Ben Weitsman Recycling Center, whose rapid response helped prevent further loss.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or have any information regarding those responsible for stealing and destroying the components of the freezer system are asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7356.