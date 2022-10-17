[LISTEN/WATCH] 2022 New York State Assembly Candidates Debate: Andy Goodell and Sandra Lewis

A 60-minute debate featuring the two candidates for the New York State Assembly’s 150th District: Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra Lewis (D).

The district, which was redrawn earlier this year, now encompasses all of Chautauqua County, the Cattaraugus Reservation in both Chautauqua and Erie Counties, and the Town of Collins in Erie County.

The debate was held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts inside the 3rd Floor Multimedia Room. It was moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and also involved questions from participating media members – Terry Frank (Media One Radio / WJTN) and Justin Gould (WNY News Now), along with Ciesla-Hanley. There was also an opportunity for each candidate to ask one question to each of their two respective opponents.

Funding for the debate was made possible through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.