[LISTEN] WRFA Great American Picnic 2023 – Women Who Rock!

WRFA’s 2023 Great American Picnic Fundraiser featuring the theme – Women Who Rock – celebrating the some of your beloved female musicians! Presented by Southern Tier Brewing Co., Save-A-Lot Foods, WRFA-LP and Reg Lenna Center for the Arts! June 11, 2023 at Southern tier Brewing Company.

Musical acts include:

Two For Flinching, Marla Harris & Friends, Cindy Love & Friends, Son, Emily Strong, Sara Rafaloski & Gavin Paterniti, Miranda Wilcox, The Assembly, Sixpence, Tempus, and Owen Murphy.