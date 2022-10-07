WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast: Ep 02 – Mary Croxton, League of Women Voters

This episodes guest is Chautauqua County League of Women Voters President Mary Croxton. The League of Women Voters is a political grassroots network and membership organization that believes the freedom to vote is a nonpartisan issue.

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

The program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls.

Funding for the program comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

 


