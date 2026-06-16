Live CHQ, Jamestown Tarp Skunks Hosting Community Buyout Night June 18

Live CHQ is partnering with the Jamestown Tarp Skunks to host a Community Buyout Night this Thursday.

The Community Buyout Night will feature the visiting Niagara Falls Americans, with free admission for all fans courtesy of Live CHQ and its two affiliate agencies, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) and the Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth (CCPEG). The theme for the evening is “A Salute to Chautauqua County’s First Responders and Healthcare Professionals,” with pregame recognition planned for first responders and healthcare workers in attendance.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Thursday, June 18 to meet local organizations and enjoy family-friendly activities before the first pitch. Pregame festivities at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. and will include a touch-a-truck event. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will also have an opportunity to meet and take photos with Tarp Skunks mascot, Whiffy. Several local healthcare organizations and volunteer fire departments are expected to host information tables during the pregame period.

The first 500 fans through the gate will receive free Live CHQ chip clips. The Tarp Skunks will also host a special first pitch ceremony honoring first responders in attendance – with newly appointed Jamestown Police Chief Scott Forster selected as this year’s honoree.

Free tickets for Community Buyout Night will be available at Russell E. Diethrick Park the night of the game.

Additional information about the Jamestown Tarp Skunks, the team’s 2026 season, and a printable schedule is available at JamestownTarpSkunks.com.