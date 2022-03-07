‘Living Voices’ Program Returns to Robert H. Jackson Center

The Robert H. Jackson Center is bringing back its “Living Voices” program with performances scheduled for March and April.

Center President Kristan McMahon said “Living Voices” has traditionally been focused toward school students, “And this year we are starting to offer some evening performances as well, because I think the conversations are always interesting, the actor or actress is very adept at modifying it to whatever the interest level or knowledge level of the audience is.”

“The Right to Dream” will be presented at 7pm, Tuesday, March 8 as well as at 10am and 1pm on Wednesday, March 9. The work explores the struggle and sacrifice for Black civil rights, through the efforts of a young African American activist coming of age during the civil rights movement.

McMahon said the April presentation will be a program on the Japanese Internment during World War II.

The programs at the Robert H. Jackson Center are free and open to the public.