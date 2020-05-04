Local COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Available for Healthcare Workers, First Responders and Child Care Providers

MAYVILLE – Three drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics will be held the week of May 4th for essential healthcare workers; first responders such as law enforcement, fire, EMS, and CPS; corrections officers; and child care center staff in Chautauqua County.

This is COVID-19 infection testing to determine if you have coronavirus in your system at the time of testing. This is not antibody testing. Test samples will be analyzed at a NYS licensed laboratory, and results should be available within 24-48 hours.

Drive-through testing will take place at The Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage, 100 North Erie Street, Mayville, NY. Dates and times are as follow:

Tuesday, May 5, 3 PM – 7 PM

Thursday, May 7, 11 AM – 3 PM

Saturday, May 9, 8 AM – 12 PM

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. If you are an essential worker as described above and you want to be tested for COVID-19, please call 716-753-4491 or 866-604-6789 to pre-register. You will remain in your car during the testing process. You will be asked to bring your driver’s license/picture ID, employer ID, and insurance card to your appointment. Further instructions will be given when preregistering.

These clinics are being conducted through the Chautauqua County Health Department in conjunction with Chautauqua County Emergency Services.