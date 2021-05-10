WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Local DMVs Opening to Walk-In Service May 17th

Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore has announced that all three county Department of Motor Vehicle Offices will be open for walk-in service starting Monday, May 17th.

Barmore stated in a press release that people requiring permit or CDL testing also will no longer have to make an appointment. The appointment systems will still be available for use starting May 14th. Appointments can be made on the Chautauqua County DMV website.

Barmore added that only Chautauqua County residents are being served in person at this time with hopes to open up to people from other areas in the near future.

