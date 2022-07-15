Local Laws on Reapportionment, Establishing County Landfill Commission on Administrative Services Committee Agenda

The County Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee will review local laws for reapportionment at its meeting Monday night.

The two laws up for discussion set the number of county legislative districts at either 17 districts or 19 districts. There are also two resolutions setting referendums for both local laws, depending on which one is ultimately passed by the full County Legislature.

The committee also will review a local law to create a Chautauqua County Landfill Commission.

The commission would advise the County Executive and Legislature on matters relating to the construction, renovation, operation, or discontinuation of any solid waste disposal and solid waste related facility.

The proposed commission would have seven members appointed by the County Executive including two County Legislators as well as representatives of the government of the Town of Ellery, a large municipal customer, a large private customer, a waste hauler, and a representative of a community hosting a County transfer station.

The Administrative Services Committee meets at 5pm Monday, July 18 and will be livestreamed on the Chautauqua County Government’s Facebook page.