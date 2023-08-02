Lucy Comedy Festival Starts Today In Jamestown

The Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival starts today in downtown Jamestown.

Over 50 live events are scheduled to take place August 2 through 6.

A free birthday celebration featuring “Lucy Under the Stars” at the National Comedy Center will take place at 8:00 p.m. tonight. It’ll feature Lucy and Ethel impersonators, birthday cake, and screenings of classic “I Love Lucy” episodes on the jumbo screens on West Second Street.

On Thursday, August 3, Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform at 7:00 pm at the Northwest Arena. Iglesias was the top-selling comedian in the world in 2022, and is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views.

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will perform at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 4 at Northwest Arena. Tomlinson is the star of two acclaimed Netflix comedy specials and named “Breakout Comedy Star of the Year” in 2022 by Just for Laughs.

A Stand-Up Showcase will be held at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 5 at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts. The showcase will feature comedians from across the country who have appeared on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CONAN, Last Comic Standing and Late Night with David Letterman.

The complete schedule of festival events can be seen here: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/984757887/, or you can visit comedycenter.org for more information including how to purchase tickets to festival events.