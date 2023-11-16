Lutheran Closing Its Nursing Home, Rehab Program

Lutheran Social Services has announced it is closing its nursing home and rehabilitation program.

The closure will affect 49 residents and 106 employees.

LSS filed the closure with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and it includes the permanent closure of Warner Place Adult Day Care, a program discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lutheran’s Home and Rehabilitation Program capacity is 148 beds.

Lutheran President and CEO Tom Holt said in a press release, “It is with great sadness that the Lutheran Board of Directors and Administration have decided that it is necessary to close this great community resource. Lutheran is currently working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible. Our top priority is to work with every resident, their families and our valued employees, to secure new housing options, care and job placement.”

Lutheran cited the number of certified skilled nursing beds in Chautauqua County far exceeding the number of residents, “federal and state regulatory burdens; decreasing Medicaid reimbursement rates, escalating delivery costs, a shrinking skilled health care workforce, and the current incentives to have elders and those requiring medical rehabilitation to remain at home for care” as reasons for the closure.

The facilities’ closure date is January 2, 2024, or earlier pending the discharge date of the last resident. The organization said the decision does not impact current housing and care at either Hultquist Place Assisted Living or Edgewood Communities.

Lutheran said it has not yet determined what it will be doing with the building and property following the closure, but that it will remain secured and regularly patrolled.

According to its website, Lutheran was founded in 1886 as the G.A. Home for Children to serve the children of Swedish immigrants who lost their lives in the trek to America. Its Home for the Aged opened in 1930 and was followed by a variety of other facilities in the following decades.