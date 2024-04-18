Marc Lentsch Appointed JHS Marching Band Director

The Jamestown School Board has approved the appointment of Marc Lentsch to serve as the next director of the Jamestown High School Marching Band.

Lentsch is currently the director of bands at Persell Middle School and also serves as the marching band’s assistant director.

He has served as a band director in the district for the past 18 years, serving as a band director at Jamestown High School prior to his current post at Persell. From 2006 to 2009, Lentsch served as co-director of the marching band with Meghan Murray, before spending the last 15 years as the organization’s assistant director. He also served as director of the Jamestown High School Winter Guard program and is a member of the North East Color Guard Circuit Hall of Fame and previously served on the Winterguard International Advisory Board and Steering Committee.

Lentsch is replacing Murray, who resigned from the role in February following 18 years of service as the Marching Band Director. Murray will continue as the JHS Director of Bands.

Jamestown Public Schools stated in a press release that, “a decision surrounding the marching band’s competitive future has not yet been determined. However, recruitment and registration of student musicians is underway.”

Jamestown High School Principal Allyson Smith assured the community that there will be a marching band next school year and beyond, “We are committed to continuing this program’s tradition of excellence. Discussions regarding participation in individual competitions are ongoing, including recent input from our instrumental music students. We anticipate a collaborative decision to be reached in the near future.”