Marvin House Luncheon to feature Author Walt Pickut on His Book ‘The First Counterspy’

Local Author Walt Pickut will discuss his new book, “The First Counterspy” at the Marvin Community House today.

Pickut, a New Jersey native, now lives in Jamestown. He has multiple undergrad degrees including in the fields of biology, chemistry, and communications as well as graduate training in cardiopulmonary physiology and mass communications.

Pickut is a freelance writer and has served as editor and contributing editor of the Jamestown Gazette.

The noon luncheon at the Marvin House is $20 for members and $22 for guests. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 716-488-6206.

