Marvin House To Celebrate 75th Anniversary

The Marvin House will celebrate its 75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Thursday, July 9.

The anniversary will be noted with a special benefit concert featuring the acclaimed Mecham Duo.

The evening commemorates the signing of the Marvin House charter on July 9, 1951, marking 75 years of service to women’s organizations and the community. Guests are invited to arrive at 6:00 p.m. for wine, refreshments, house tours, and the unveiling of a new exhibit room showcasing the organization’s rich history. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The featured performers, twin brothers Aaron and Boaz Mecham, are accomplished young musicians with deep Jamestown roots. The brothers began violin lessons at age five through Jamestown’s Suzuki program and later studied piano with the late renowned teacher Helga Hulse.

At just 15 years old, they enrolled at SUNY Fredonia and, in 2025, became the youngest graduates in the School of Music’s history, earning bachelor’s degrees in violin and piano performance, summa cum laude. They are currently pursuing master’s degrees in Historical Performance at Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where they specialize in Baroque violin, harpsichord, and organ.

The Diamond Jubilee celebration honors the generosity of Elizabeth Warner Marvin, whose bequest established the home as a gathering place for women’s organizations, “which have for their purpose the moral or mental improvement of women who are engaged in literary, musical, educational, patriotic, scientific or historical work”.

Admission is $30 per person, with discounts available for Marvin House and Mozart Club members. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Elizabeth Warner Community House and support its ongoing mission to serve the community for generations to come.

Seating is limited, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

To reserve a seat, call 716-488-6206 or email marvinhouse@marvinhouse.com.