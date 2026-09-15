Master Gardeners’ Evening In The Garden To Discuss How To Work Effectively In Gardens

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Master Gardeners‘ Evening in the Garden will discuss landscape work this month.

The free event will take place 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16 at the new Demonstration Garden located at 301 James Street in front of the Jamestown Community College Science Building.

The educational event will feature two informative presentations designed to help gardeners make informed decisions and work more effectively in their landscapes:

Vince Liuzzo : Tree Pruning Basics: Do’s, Don’ts & How to Be an Informed Consumer

: Tree Pruning Basics: Do’s, Don’ts & How to Be an Informed Consumer Pat Matronis: Techniques & Tools for the Wise Gardener

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a reusable cup. The event will be held rain or shine.

Evening in the Garden programs provide an opportunity for community members to learn practical gardening techniques, explore the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden, and connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts.

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners welcome gardeners of all experience levels to join in the free evening of gardening education and conversation.

For further questions, call 716‑664‑9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquamg@cornell.edu.