Mayor Ecklund’s Proposed $47.3 Million Executive Budget Includes 7.39% Tax Increase, No Layoffs

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund’s proposed $47.3 million Executive Budget includes a 7.39% tax increase and no layoffs.

The 2027 spending plan increases appropriations by 3.8% or $1.7 million.

The proposed 2027 tax rate is $27.63 with a corresponding tax levy increase of $1,302,414. Ecklund has proposed using $2,775,406 from the City’s unassigned fund balance toward the budget.

Ecklund said fixed costs related to health and dental insurance; retirement contribution, stop-loss coverage, contractual expenses, and general operations supplies consume a significant portion of the city’s annual budget. She said fuel costs have increased 62% since 2026 and salt has increased more than 107% since 2025.

Other expenditures include an increase of $1,191,232 in wages across all bargaining units compared with 2026. The retention of 12 firefighter positions after the ending of the SAFER grant program and American Rescue Plan Act funding will have a $1.5 million impact on the budget. Ecklund said she was able to avoid laying off these employees through attrition and cost containment.

Under revenues, a 4% increase in sales tax revenue has been budgeted. Also, $178,004 in revenues has been included that is mostly from the sale of adult-use cannabis. State Aid has remained flat at $4,527,280 since 2011. Ecklund said the city’s property tax assessment has an increase of $631,486 for 2027. She added, though, that the city does anticipate continued assessment challenges that could heighten fiscal pressures.

Under capital projects, Ecklund said there is no discretionary capital spending beyond CHIPS-funded projects and no new capital expenditures planned for 2027.

Jamestown City Council will begin reviewing the budget on October 19 with presentations by the City Comptroller, Police, and Fire Departments. Council is required to adopt a final spending plan by December 1.