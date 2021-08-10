Mayor Proclaims ‘Sam Elliott Day,’ Forte Prepares to Reopen

Mayor Eddie Sundquist declared “Sam Elliott Day” Monday at Forte the Restaurant in downtown Jamestown, “Whereas, the staff and members of Forte the restaurant have taken it upon themselves to mark the birthday of the living screen legend, the great Sam Elliott for the fourth year; and whereas, in joint celebration the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts will feature a special screening of the movie ‘Mask’ that has a memorable performance by Elliott.”

The screening of “Mask” takes place at 7pm, Wednesday night at the Reg Lenna Center For the Arts. Tickets are available at reglenna.com or at the box office.

Forte owner Peggy Kaltenmeier said the restaurant, which has been closed for 17 months due to the pandemic, will be reopening for dining on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant, located on 114 East Third Street, has been open for 17 years.