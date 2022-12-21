Mayville Man Indicted in Fatal Hit and Run in Buffalo

A Mayville man has been indicted in Erie County State Supreme Court in the fatal hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in the City of Buffalo this past July.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that 37-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, of Mayville was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death, one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of 7th Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Erie County officials say Rosado was driving a pickup truck on Abbott Road on July 7 when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue. Police say Rosado left the scene and the victim, 27-year old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca, died from his injuries.

West Seneca Police report Rosado was later driving on North Covington Drive when he hit a tree with his truck. He ran from the scene after officers approached his vehicle, but was caught after a brief pursuit.

West Seneca Police charged Rosado with misdemeanor DWI and drug charges. Rosado was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date in West Seneca Town Court as the charges were non-qualifying offenses for bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, January 13, 2023 for a pre-trail conference. Rosado is being held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.