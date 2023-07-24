Mayville Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal Hit and Run

A Mayville man has pled guilty in a fatal hit and run involving a bicyclist in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that 38-year-old Nicholas Rosado, also known as Nicholas Boaz, pleaded guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Death in Erie State Supreme Court.

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, Rosado was driving a pickup truck on Abbott Road when he hit a bicyclist near Kenefick Avenue. Rosado left the scene and the victim, 27-year old Theodore Dionne of West Seneca, died from his injuries.

Rosado faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He continues to be held without bail.