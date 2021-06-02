Mayville Water Customers Ordered To Limit Water Usage by 50%

The County Health Department has issued a mandatory water conservation order for all Village of Mayville water customers until further notice. The order comes on increased water usage and low water levels in Well number-4, which is the only well currently in use.

The Health Department and Village of Mayville are ordering all customers to please limit their water usage by 50% to reduce the draw on the well until further notice. This water conservation order will be in effect until a treatment system is installed on Well #1 to filter out perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA). This is the contaminant that forced the village to shut down the well in December 2020. The treatment system is expected to be operational by the end of July, which will allow the village to meet its high summer water demands.

Village water customers can reduce water use by taking the following actions:

Do not use any water outside of your home or business including filling swimming pools, washing cars, and watering lawns and gardens.

Limit washing clothes during this period or use a commercially available laundromat.

Use paper plates and disposable silverware to reduce washing dishes. Only run automatic dishwashers when completely full.

Use less water for baths and take shorter showers.

Do not let the water run unnecessarily such as while brushing teeth or shaving.

Village water customers needing more information can call the Village of Mayville Public Works Superintendent at (716) 269-4801, or the County Health Department at (716) 753-4481.