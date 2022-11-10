Mayville’s 12th Annual Holiday Open House Starts Friday, November 11

The Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber of Commerce is putting finishing touches on the 12th Annual Holiday Open House.

The event will be held two weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12, and then again on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19.

It will feature 34 businesses in the Mayville region. Visitors can pick up a traveling punch card and ask each participating business to punch it while you’re there. Once your card has been punched at least five times you can drop it off at your last stop and be entered to win a door prize from one of the participating merchants.

Maps of all the participating businesses can be found through the Mayville-Chautauqua Community Chamber’s Facebook event at facebook.com/MayvilleChautauquaChamber.