Measles Vaccination Rate For Children 2 And Under In Chautauqua County Is 85.6%

With at least one case being reported in Chautauqua County, the measles vaccination rates for children age two and under in the county are at 85.6%.

The New York State Health Department provides measles vaccination rates by county and by zip code based on data as of January 1, 2026 from the New York State Immunization Information System (NYSIIS). The rates are calculated based on data of children who have received one MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) immunization by 2 years of age, reported their residency as the State of New York, provided their New York State county of residence, and have at least one immunization or have a New York State birth record outside of New York City. According to CDC, children should receive the first dose of MMR vaccine routinely at age 12 through 15 months of age.

In the 14701 zip code, which includes the City of Jamestown and portions of the towns of Ellicott and Kiantone, 88.8% of children age 2 and under are vaccinated for measles. In the 14726 zip code, which includes Conewango, Leon, and Ellington in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties; the vaccination rate is 9.1%. Nearby zip code of 14723, which includes Cherry Creek, only has a 47.6% vaccination rate.

For additional information about measles vaccination rates in New York State, visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/measles/vaccine/

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker reminds parents that the MMR vaccine is required for enrollment, unless there is a physician’s excuse for medical reasons, or there is a religious exemption.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reminds residents that measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air. Individuals who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and contact their health care provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department for guidance.

Visit healthychq.com for additional information including where free vaccination clinics are taking place in the county.