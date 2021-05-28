Memorial Day Ceremonies Planned in Chautauqua County

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned throughout Chautauqua County. County Executive PJ Wendel said the the Blue Star Mothers will hold a Gold Star Mothers ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Jamestown at Veterans Park on West Third Street, “The Gold Star is actually those who have a lost a child, or husband, or wife, or lost a loved one while in battle in service to the country. I’ve said it’s the one gold you don’t want to win but but it’s a great commitment and dedication that the loved ones have given.”

Other Memorial Day observance ceremonies on Monday in Chautauqua County include: an 8am service in Frewsburg, a parade at 9am in the town of Sherman, and a 1pm service at the cemetery in the town of Gerry.