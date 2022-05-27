Memorial Day Ceremonies to Be Held this Weekend

A number of events will be held across Chautauqua County as part of the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, The Blue Star Mothers, New York Chapter 4, will again host its annual Gold Star Memorial Remembrance. That ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on West Third and Logan streets in Jamestown.

On Sunday, town of Gerry will hold a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 2:00 p.m.

On Monday, the United Veterans Council of Jamestown will hold its Memorial Day Parade in the city. The parade line up will still begin at 9:00 a.m. on West Fourth Street beginning at Washington Street. The parade will step off promptly at 10:00 a.m. It will travel down Fourth Street to Prendergast Avenue, and continue to East Sixth Street to Lakeview Avenue, continuing down Lakeview to Buffalo Street.

In Falconer, their Memorial Day parade will take place at 10:15 a.m., Monday on West Main Street.

And in Lakewood, the Lakewood American Legion will hold a parade beginning at 10:45 a.m. that goes from Southwestern High School to Sunset Hill Cemetery. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the cemetery.