MHA Holding Fundraiser Feb. 21

Live music by Brian K. Chase (pictured) and Daniel Nordin will add to the excitement at the Mental Health Association’s fundraiser on Saturday, February 21, 6-10 p.m. at the Frewsburg American Legion. Admission is free, with basket and gift card raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County will hold a fundraiser Saturday, February 21.

The event will be held from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Frewsburg American Legion on Saturday, February 21. Admission is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

Money raised at this event goes into the Donation Fund that directly assists the people MHA serves. It will be used for diapers, bus passes, clothing for work, food, haircuts, emergency housing, shoes, boots, and more.

The event will have a basket raffle featuring donations from many local businesses. There also will be a 50/50 drawing.

Brian K. Chase and Daniel Nordin will perform live music.

The MHA supports individuals and families through recovery services, veteran support, prenatal care, job assistance and many more community support programs.

For more information or to make a donation, visit MHAChautauqua.org.

