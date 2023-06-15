Michael Burham Back in New York State

Michael Burham has been extradited back to New York State.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt sent out a brief notice that Burham appeared Wednesday in Federal Court after being extradited from South Carolina following a two week manhunt.

Schmidt is expected to provide a full update on the status of the case this morning.

Burham allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple in Pennsylvania, who he appeared to have drive him to the southern state.

He was previously charged by Jamestown Police with 1st Degree Rape, which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest on April 27. Jamestown Police then charged Burham with 3rd Degree Arson following an incident on Fulton Street on May 11. He is also a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation arising from the death of Kala Hodgkin which occurred on May 11 as well.