Michael Burham Captured Following Nine Day Manhunt

Police captured Michael Burham on Saturday following a nine-day manhunt near Warren, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said they received a tip Saturday afternoon from residents on Jackson Run Road in Conewango Township about a suspicious person in their yard.

Police said homeowners went to see what their dog was barking at when they discovered Burham, who told them he was camping. But they recognized him from photos and called 911.

Police formed a perimeter around the area and captured Burham near Logan Road just before 6:00 p.m. Bivens said Burham was not armed when he was apprehended, but ammunition had been found in some bags that were recovered by police in the last week.

Burham is being held in the Erie County, Pennsylvania Jail. He is being detained by the United States Marshalls Service on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Burham is the prime suspect in the May 11th death of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of Jamestown. Prior to his escape on July 6, he was being held in the Warren County Jail on kidnapping and robbery charges.