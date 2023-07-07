Michael Burham, Suspect in Homicide, Escapes Warren County Jail

The man who is a suspect in a Jamestown homicide has escaped from the Warren County Jail.

Jamestown Police report 34-year old Michael Burham was last seen at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday night wearing a blue denim jacket.

Police urge all citizens to lock their doors and stay vigilant

According to a Jamestown Post-Journal report, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter is searching in the Warren area with road blocks set up between Pennsylvania and New York.

Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin of 125 William Street, Jamestown and a related arson committed on May 11 in the City.

Following those incidents, Burham fled New York with police saying he abducted an elderly couple in Pennsylvania who he forced to take him to South Carolina. He was captured by Police there on May 24th.

Burham was being held in the Warren County Jail so he could be tried first on the kidnapping charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police and Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene’s office.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office still has yet to level any charges against Burham in regards to the death of Hodgkin.