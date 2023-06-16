Michael Burham To Be Tried First in Pennsylvania Before Facing Charges in NYS

Michael Burham will be tried on kidnapping charges in Pennsylvania prior to facing charges in New York State.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said following the extradition of Burham from South Carolina to New York, the U.S. Attorney’s Office formally dismissed charges in New York under Federal law, thereby paving the way for Pennsylvania to go forward with the prosecution of kidnapping charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police and Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene’s office.

Schmidt said Burham is the prime suspect in the killing of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin and a related arson committed on May 11 in the City of Jamestown. He added that it also seems apparent that Burham fled New York, abducted an elderly couple in Pennsylvania, and then traveled south where he was eventually apprehended in South Carolina on May 24th.

Schmidt said the State Court is already engaged in the necessary extradition process so that Mr. Burham can be transported to Pennsylvania.

He said letting Pennsylvania go first provides his office further time to continue to develop the evidence related to the May 11 homicide and arson.

The District Attorney’s Office still has yet to level any charges against Burham in regards to the death of Hodgkin.

Burham remains in police custody during these proceedings.