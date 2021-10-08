Microplastic Pollution Expert Dr. Sherri Mason Keynote Speaker at Conewango Creek Watershed Assoc. Gala

A renowned researcher in the area of plastic pollution in freshwater systems will be the speaker for the Conewango Creek Watershed Association‘s Annual Gala. Dr. Sherri “Sam” Mason will speak at the virtual event at 6pm on October 12th.

Dr. Mason earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and her doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Montana as a NASA Earth System Science scholar. While a Professor of Chemistry at SUNY Fredonia, her research group was among the first to study the prevalence and impact of microplastic pollution within freshwater ecosystems.

She has recently moved into a new role as Sustainability Coordinator at Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Pre-registration is required to attend the zoom event and can be done at conewangocreek.org. Attendance is limited to 100.