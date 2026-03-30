Middlesex Gardens Apartment Complex Recommended For State And National Registers Of Historic Places

An apartment complex in Fredonia has been recommended to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The Middlesex Gardens Apartment Complex was constructed between 1947 and 1949 by Middlesex Denef, Inc. in the village. The complex is a notable example of a mid-1900s Colonial Revival “garden apartment,” a housing type that gained popularity in the post World War II era. Characterized by low-rise, multi-unit buildings arranged across landscaped grounds with shared courtyards, green spaces, and parking areas, the complex reflects both functional planning and aesthetic trends of its time. The buildings feature simplified Colonial Revival detailing, including red brick walls, classical door surrounds, symmetrical facades with centered entrances, and white pedimented dormers. The apartments were designed to complement the company’s planned subdivision along Middlesex Drive.

The Middlesex Gardens Apartment Complex is one of 25 properties or districts being recommended by the New York State Board for Historic Preservation to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

State and National Register listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Once recommendations are approved by the Commissioner, who serves as the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed in the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed by the National Park Service and, once approved, entered in the National Register. More information, with photos of the nominations, is available on the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation website.