Mina Man Killed In Shooting Incident With Sheriff’s Deputies

A Mina man was killed by a Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to 2900 Mina French Creek Road for a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered 66-year old Mark Bemis who was armed with a shotgun. Deputies says Bemis fired off one round from the gun and pointed the gun at one of the Deputies several times. Bemis was commanded to put his gun down, but refused, and fired several rounds at deputies, which caused an injury to one of the Deputy’s hand. Deputies shot several times at Bemis, resulting in his death.

The investigation is continuing.