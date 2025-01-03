Mina Receives $10 Million To Construct New Wastewater Treatment System

The town of Mina is receiving funding to construct a new wastewater treatment and sanitary sewer collection system.

The $10 million from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) grant program will go toward the construction and remove properties from failing onsite systems. The project also will reduce the amount of phosphorus entering Findley Lake.

Mina also is receiving $485,000 to implement streambank stabilization along Buesink’s Creek. Through regrading of streambanks, erosion control, and use of native plantings, the project will reduce nutrient and sediment loading in Buesink’s Creek, a tributary to Findley Lake.

The funding is part of Round XIV (14) of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

Other projects funded through the REDC Initiative include $500,000 to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church to restore and stabilize the front porch of the church.

The funding also goes toward work on the stairs, ramp, roofing and interior plaster repairs of the northwest corner of the historic 1894 church.

The anticipated cost of the project is about $950,000. St. Luke’s Pastor Luke Fodor said the Church has raised about $150,000 of the remaining $450,000 and have secured $300,000 of financing to cover the short fall in the interim. He said they still working on raising the additional $300,000 needed.

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District have received $573,540 to stabilize eroded streambanks on Canadaway Creek. The project will stabilize 1,000 feet of streambank, remove invasive species, and plant a native riparian buffer to reduce erosion and nutrient runoff to Canadaway Creek and Lake Erie.

Soil and Water also received $143,680 to stabilize eroded streambanks and establish a riparian buffer along Cattaraugus Creek in the Town of Hanover. The project will reduce erosion and nutrient loading to Cattaraugus Creek and Lake Erie.

The Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation is receiving $180,000 to facilitate a County-wide Pre-Planning project that results in a robust brownfield site inventory, plans for additional municipal Brownfield Opportunity Areas, and strategies to redevelop brownfield sites across the County. The project will engage the public, local agencies, and municipal leaders for redevelopment, catalyzing the identification of redevelopment opportunities in communities that are ready to revitalize long-standing vacant sites.

The Town of North Harmony is receiving $43,636 to produce an engineering design report to address erosion concerns resulting from an inadequately sized culvert located along Cedar Avenue. The report will help inform replacement of the culvert to reduce erosion and improve aquatic connectivity in the Chautauqua Lake watershed.

The Village of Fredonia is receiving $37,500 to complete a study to determine options for the Fredonia Reservoir Dam, an unsound Class C High Hazard dam comprised of two earthen embankments and a concrete spillway. The study will investigate options for rehabilitation of the dam, reconstruction of the spillway and dam configuration, or decommissioning of the dam.