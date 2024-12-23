Minimum Wage Going Up January 1

Minimum wage is increasing an additional $0.50 per hour starting on January 1, 2025.

New York’s minimum wage will increase to $16.50-per-hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island, and $15.50-per-hour for the rest of the state. This adjustment is part of New York’s historic multiyear agreement between Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to index the minimum wage to inflation.

The minimum wage is scheduled to increase by another $0.50 in 2026 and then increase annually starting in 2027 at a rate determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region – the most accurate regional measure of inflation. An “off-ramp” is available in the event of certain economic or budget conditions.

Employers can find additional information by visiting the Minimum Wage website at https://dol.ny.gov/minimum-wage-0

Minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the New York State Department of Labor’s website https://dol.ny.gov/filing-labor-standards-complaint-fare-grant or by calling 833-910-4378.