Missing Hunter Found After Two Hour Search

Sheriff’s Deputies and K9 were successful in locating a missing hunter in the town of Westfield on Friday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that a hunter was tracking a deer and became lost in the woods. He was able to contact a family member using a cell phone to provide coordinates before his phone became inoperable.

Deputies responded just after 7:30 p.m. and deployed on foot through the terrain, snow, and cold, and with the assistance of K9 Bentley were able to locate the hunter around 9:45 p.m.

Assistance was provided by the North Lake Fire District who deployed their ARGO. The hunter was evaluated by the Sherman Fire Department and other than exhaustion was not injured.