A 6-year old who went missing in the town of Mina Wednesday has been found safe.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Route 430 just before 8:00 p.m. on a report of a missing girl. Deputies began searching the area and, after one hour, the Sheriff’s K9 Link found the girl stuck in a thick area of brush a half mile from her home.

She was uninjured and returned to her family.